“We go into survivor mode:” Emergency warming shelters open due to bitter cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The bitter cold is some of the worst we've seen this winter. And its prompted emergency warming shelters to open because of it.

Repairers of the Breach is typically a daytime shelter but because of the dangerously cold temperatures, it's Executive Director has decided to stay open overnight.

On Monday, December 25th, Pastor James West hosted a Christmas meal and gift giveaway for an estimated 200 people and then decided to remain open over night. Repairers of the Breach is not the only emergency shelter in Milwaukee. Ascension Lutheran Church on the city'e south side is also open. It is available to single men and women for the next two nights.

Pastor West at Repairers of the Breach said there are many people without gloves, scarves, and winter clothing -- so his shelter has been handing those out as well.

"Right now we're celebrating, but tonight we go into survivor mode, the temperatures are going to drop and we're going to become an emergency warming room, we're taking the stance that no woman or man shall be left behind," West said.

If you need somewhere warm to stay, call 211. That service will help place you or a family member with other emergency shelters available: Cathedral Center, Guest House of Milwaukee, Hope House of Milwaukee, Salvation Army Emergency Lodge, and others.

Again it is important to note, these shelters require a 211 referral.