1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing in Oak Creek; suspect in custody

OAK CREEK -- One person is dead and another injured after a double stabbing in Oak Creek late Tuesday night, December 26th.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. near 15th Street and Woodview Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, they located one female victim deceased and another male victim, the caller, with injuries. The male victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police say the suspect in this case was taken into custody.