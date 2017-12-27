× Burnt bagel blamed for St. Louis airport evacuation

ST. LOUIS — A burnt bagel is being blamed for the evacuation of a terminal at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

Airport officials say a bagel burned in a restaurant in Terminal 2 around 6 p.m. Tuesday, setting off smoke detectors and prompting a full evacuation. An estimated 300 to 400 people were required to go outside, where the temperature was 11 degrees.

The airport says the evacuation lasted only about five minutes, but passengers had to go back through security checks once they re-entered the building. No flight delays were reported.

We are all being told to take the emergency exits. This is in the @SouthwestAir terminal pic.twitter.com/Xva9qTnkAl — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017

We’re all outside in the freezing cold walking under the jetbridges. No idea where we are going or why. Hundreds of passengers pic.twitter.com/992pFplHXm — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017

So they took us all outside and back up to the front terminal entrance. now hundreds of passengers have to go through security check points AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/q5Bhzj4KQd — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017