Medical examiner: “Lethal amount of fentanyl” led to suicide death of Medical College resident at Froedtert

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Wednesday, December 27th positively identified a Medical College of Wisconsin resident found dead at Froedtert Hospital Tuesday. He has been identified as 43-year-old Wayne Hendrix. The preliminary manner of death in this case has been ruled suicide — and the medical examiner says he died as a result of “a lethal amount of fentanyl,” which he self administered.

Hendrix was pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m.

The medical examiner’s report indicates there was a past suicide attempt in this case.

A news release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office indicates sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Froedtert Hospital from an employee at the medical complex.

The medical examiner’s report indicates Hendrix encountered another employee at Froedtert and pointed a gun at this person and said “you didn’t see me” or something similar. He then entered an operating room and signed onto the computer to administer medication. He then administered fentanyl to himself.

Sheriff’s SWAT team members, deputies and hospital security evacuated the area and searched for Hendrix. Officials said Hendrix did not respond to attempts to negotiate with him, and he was later found dead after a camera was placed under the door and he was observed down on the floor.

He was a resident anesthesiologist at Froedtert. According to the report, he’d gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and was threatening to shoot himself early Tuesday. The report indicates he was found with an IV in his arm.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

The report indicates he leaves behind two young children.