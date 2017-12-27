Walmart reveals most popular items sold online in every state

The holiday rush has ended for 2017, so what was the hottest item? Walmart is revealing the top-selling item in each state.

Although common items such as water, paper towels, and dry goods were popular online across the board, there were some unique trends.

According to the retailer, Wisconsinites bought a lot of Green Bay Packers bath mats from Walmart.com.

Flaming Hot Cheetos were a hit in Minnesota, Chicago bought erasers, and water softening crystals were popular in Iowa.

Are you surprised by Wisconsin’s top choice? We think not.

Here’s a look at the rest of the states’ most-bought items: