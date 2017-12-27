Walmart reveals most popular items sold online in every state

The holiday rush has ended for 2017, so what was the hottest item? Walmart is revealing the top-selling item in each state.
Although common items such as water, paper towels, and dry goods were popular online across the board, there were some unique trends.
According to the retailer, Wisconsinites bought a lot of Green Bay Packers bath mats from Walmart.com.
Flaming Hot Cheetos were a hit in Minnesota, Chicago bought erasers, and water softening crystals were popular in Iowa.
Are you surprised by Wisconsin’s top choice? We think not.
Here’s a look at the rest of the states’ most-bought items:
- Alabama: Crayons
- Alaska: RV & marine antifreeze
- Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
- Arkansas: Chocolate
- California: Protein powder
- Colorado: Peanut M&M’s
- Connecticut: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ DVD
- Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
- Florida: Sparkling cider
- Georgia: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs
- Hawaii: Barbie farmer doll
- Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
- Illinois: Erasers
- Indiana: Instant coffee
- Iowa: Water softening crystals
- Kansas: Ozark Trail tumblers
- Kentucky: 4×6 photo prints
- Louisiana: Root beer extract
- Maine: Brownies
- Maryland: Glue sticks
- Massachusetts: Refrigerators
- Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
- Minnesota: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
- Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
- Missouri: Life Savers
- Montana: Madden NFL video games
- Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
- Nevada: Dog treats
- New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
- New Jersey: Pool salt
- New Mexico: Cat food
- New York: Cheerios
- North Carolina: Mayonnaise
- North Dakota: Watermelon-flavored gum
- Ohio: Grape-flavored drink mix
- Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
- Oregon: Humidifiers
- Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
- Rhode Island: Christmas lights
- South Carolina: Coin banks
- South Dakota: Orange juice
- Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
- Texas: TV wall mounts
- Utah: Personal travel care kits
- Vermont: Sweet canned corn
- Virginia: Coolers
- Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
- Washington State: Vanilla frosting
- West Virginia: My Life As Dolls
- Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
- Wyoming: Flannel shirts