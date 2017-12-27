Watch: MPD officers pull teens from burning vehicle after speeding car struck utility pole, burst into flames
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers from District Four are being praised for rescuing two teenagers from a burning vehicle on the city’s northwest side.
According to police, a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am was speeding and failed to stop at a light near 60th and Villard, around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26th. Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid were in a squad car, patrolling in the area, when they observed the vehicle.
The officers did not pursue the fleeing vehicle, which later struck a utility pole and started on fire.
Police say Officer Schlei and Officer Reid risked their own lives to pull the driver, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, and another teen boy from the vehicle. A third teen boy who was in the vehicle was located nearby.
All three victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
The driver of the vehicle will be cited for failure to yield and reckless driving.
Officers Schlei and Reid will be nominated for a MPD Merit Award for their heroic acts.