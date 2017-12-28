× “Cold car is better than no car:” MPD reports 118 motor vehicle thefts in just 7 days

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, amid the bitter cold, reminded drivers on Thursday, December 28th *not* to leave your keys in the car! This, as police noted car thefts are up.

A Milwaukee Police Department spokesman told FOX6 News there have been 118 motor vehicle thefts in just the past 7 days.

The most thefts have occurred on Milwaukee’s south side. MPD’s District Two has handled 44 reports over this time period.

Police asked that you please do not leave your keys in the car in order to get it warmed up — noting that a cold car is better than no car!