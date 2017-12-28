× SkyWest flight diverted to Milwaukee Airport over possible mechanical issues

MILWAUKEE — A spokesman with Mitchell International Airport told FOX6 News Thursday morning, December 28th that a SkyWest flight from Iowa to Michigan was diverted to Milwaukee’s airport due to a possible mechanical issue.

The SkyWest Airlines Flight (4699) was headed to Detroit from Cedar Rapids.

The plane was able to land safely — and crews are checking out the aircraft to make sure there aren’t any issues.