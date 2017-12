GREENFIELD — Here is why it is important to heat a building in the bitter cold.

The Greenfield Fire Department shared on Facebook a video of a pipe that froze and burst at a commercial property in the city. The post indicates Greenfield Fire Rescue immediately turned off the water. But it’s fair to assume there was some water damage as a result of this mess.

In the words of the Greenfield Fire Department, “Protect yourself from the cold. Protect your property too.”