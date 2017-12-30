Folks in need blanketed with warmth at Repairers of the Breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whipping winds and frosty temperatures are making for dangerously cold conditions outside, and folks in need of warmth are being blanketed with gear and you can help give them a reprieve. Winter basics that seem like a luxury for some.

"Coats, hats, scarfs, gloves, thermal gear, thermal socks, mittens," Ralpheal Gordon with Repairers of the Breach listed off.

"It's very cold," Laticea King said.

Folks flocked to Repairers of the Breach Saturday morning, December 30th.

"They feed you, cloth you, they're just awesome," King said.

Trying to get some respite from the brutal conditions outdoors.

"Being protected is very key to survival," Gordon said.

Center manager

, handed out vital items during their winter wear giveaway.

"Anything that helps with the elements and sleeping bags as well," Gordon said. "Repairers of the Breach serves anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500 people every month. Of those numbers, about 90 percent of them need all of these items in there it's essential."

They provide emergency shelter in these frigid temps while also giving people access to services.

"We are open from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.," Gordon said. "Our employment assistance program which is designed to help people who are looking for a job or who just got one and haven't got their first paycheck we had a program that's designed to give them bus fare bus passes. We also have a learning center that helps with adult literacy. We are stating a health literacy class and financial literacy."

Giving people opportunities and place to stay as they transition through life.

"It's a fulfillment because knowing that I'm really making a difference. Knowing I'm making a difference in somebody's life everyday...it's invaluable to know that you are really helping somebody live," Gordon said.

In order to help those who walk through these doors, Repairers of the Breach are always in need of donations. If you would like to help in any way, just give them a call at 414-342-9323.