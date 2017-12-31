× 2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on New Year’s Eve in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — Two people were killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on County Highway R near County Highway EM in the Town of Emmet in Dodge County on New Year’s Eve.

It happened Sunday, December 31st around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation has revealed a GMC Jimmy was traveling eastbound on County Highway R in the westbound lane when the vehicle struck a westbound Ford Ranger head-on east of EM.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer that was traveling westbound behind the Ford Ranger struck both vehicles.

The female driver of the GMC and male driver of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.

There were no passengers inside those vehicles.

The three occupants of the Chevrolet received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment.