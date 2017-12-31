From Finland to Homestead, exchange student starring on hockey team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON-- Kiia Paljakka is a senior exchange student at Homestead High School. Kiia plays hockey for their co-op team, Lakeshore Lightning. Kiia has been playing hockey her whole life. She says when she decided to be an exchange student, she was very excited to come to Wisconsin since that meant she could play hockey. She also loves to travel and learn about new cultures, so being an exchange student was an easy choice for her. Kiia says she would like to study to become a doctor. She is able to speak 4 languages, Finnish, English, Swedish and some Russian.

Kiia Paljakka

Homestead HS Senior/Exchange Student

Hockey Player