MILWAUKEE– An investigation is underway after a suspected cold weather-related death on Sunday, December 31st.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was found near the area of Humboldt and Burleigh.

Police said the man’s body was found in a van.

The medical examiner said an autopsy is pending.