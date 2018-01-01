Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he is making media “taste their own blood”

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he is making the media “taste their own blood.” This comes after news surfaced that the FBI had searched Clarke’s emails in 2017.

The FBI was investigating Dan Black’s complaint that then-Sheriff Clarke had deputies interrogate him for shaking his head at Clarke aboard a Milwaukee-bound plane in January 2017.

In March, the FBI applied to search Clarke’s Gmail account because there was evidence of a crime. The application details how Clarke wanted to respond to the incident.

On January 17th, the sheriff ordered a subordinate to write a Facebook post about Black that read, “Sheriff has taken this (expletive’s) complaint under advisement and summarily determined that he can go to hell.”

The subordinate said that could not be posted to Facebook.

Clarke responded, “Can’t? Is there a computer problem?”

The published post did include this from Clarke: “Next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a place they may get knocked out.”

A judge signed off on the search of Clarke’s emails and the FBI carried it out the next day.

In May, the U.S. Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue criminal charges because it would be “difficult or impossible” to prove a violation of federal law.

The FBI document did not become public until late last week. That is long after the case ended, resulting in news coverage that angered Clarke.

This past weekend, the former sheriff sent 15 tweets about the coverage. In one, he said he wanted to “make the lying lib media taste their own blood.” He also wrote, “You come at me libs you better bring a hard hat, some aspirin and your veggie wrap because it’s going to be a long day and I’m going to smack you around until you crawl back to your mom’s basement.”

Nothing like getting under the skin of lefties like I did today. I fight to win. You come at me libs you better bring a hard hat, some aspirin and your veggie wrap because it’s going to be a long day and I’m going to smack you around until you crawl back to your mom’s basement. pic.twitter.com/CgmrRiBp8Y — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

The criminal investigation against Clarke is long over, but Dan Black’s civil case is not. Black’s lawyer said he expects his client’s lawsuit against the former sheriff to go to trial later this month.