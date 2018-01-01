× Missing woman last seen exiting ice shanty found dead on shore of Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A woman reported missing was located deceased on New Year’s Day Monday, January 1st on the shore of Lake Winnebago.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, they were notified that a 27-year-old woman from Fond du Lac was missing — with witnessed indicating she was last seen on foot leaving an ice shanty on Lake Winnebago.

That was around 1:30 a.m. The ice shanty was reportedly about 100 yards from the south shoreline.

The victim was found dead around 6:30 p.m. on Monday — just on shore near Garden Drive.

An investigation is ongoing.