Polar Plunge 2018: Hundreds gather to dash and splash in Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of people gathered at Bradford Beach on Milwaukee's lakefront on Monday, January 1st as part of the annual Polar Plunge.

The temperature at the time of the actual plunge was only in the single digits. The water was in the low to mid 30s. But neither of those numbers seemed to discourage those who had gathered to take part in this dash and splash in Lake Michigan.

The party began around 11:00 a.m. -- and the actual plunge happened with a horn blowing around noon.

The event was free to anyone willing to jump into the icy water. After diving in, those who gathered could sample some chili and warm up by a fire pit on the beach.