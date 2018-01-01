Police wrap up 2017, begin 2018 with significant arrests, recovery of guns and drugs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say officers from District 5 make several significant arrests and recovered guns and drugs as 2017 came to a close on Sunday, December 31st.

Officials say around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a field interview with occupants of a car in the neighborhood near Teutonia and Center. While talking with the passenger of the vehicle, officers saw a rifle magazine and rifle. The passenger did not possess a CCW license and both the passenger, a 52-year-old man and the driver, a 28-year-old man, were determined to be convicted felons.

Both were taken into custody and charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash scene in District 5. Officials say the driver of the striking vehicle fled on foot but an 18-year-old female remained in the car. Inside the car, a 2006 Lexus, officers found more than 300 grams of marijuana, a handgun, and more than $3500 in cash.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Lastly, officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just south of 14th and Keefe shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1st. When officers got to the scene, they encountered a 22-year-old man who fled from the scene. One of the officers ran after him and took him into custody. The man had a gun on him at the time of the arrest. Officers also recovered two additional guns at the scene.

Charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Officials say in District 5 alone, officers recovered 610 guns in 2017. That is roughly 22 percent of all the guns recovered in the entire city.