“Really sad:” Idling vehicle stolen after NYE wedding, with charity donations, jewelry and more inside

MILWAUKEE -- They got married on New Year's Eve, and the next day, their valet pulled their vehicle around so they could load up all of the gifts they received from loved ones in celebration of their love. That's when a thief swiped the car -- with something even more precious than those thoughtful and personal gifts inside.

Cheryl Parmenter and William Pulec said they actually requested no gifts for their wedding, but they did ask for something sentimental, and that's party of the reason why what happened the next day hurts so much.

"For something like this to happen, it's..." Parmenter said.

It was the morning after their wedding when Pulec called the valet to bring the car around outside the Brewhouse Inn near 10th and Juneau in Milwaukee.

"Cheryl handed me the keys so I could put the last set of bags in," Pulec said.

Already inside the vehicle was Parmenter's purse, coasters wedding guests had written special messages on, and gifts people brought with them despite the couple's request. Pulec said he went back inside to grab the last few items.

"I went out and the car was gone," Pulec said.

It happened within 60 seconds.

"It's really sad actually. It was everything..." Parmenter said.

The thief or thieves took off with Parmenter's idling 2014 Jetta SE. The couple still had the key, and called police. They said this isn't about the gifts.

"Cards are easily replaceable. They're just cards. We asked our family for donations for different charities. A lot of people told us which charities they donated to, and that's not something we can easily track, so being able to say 'thank you so much for supporting things that we love too,' I would like to do that," Parmenter said.

Also taken -- the jewelry Pulec gave Parmenter on their wedding day.

"It's really the sentimental things that mean the most to us. Like, we don't know what some of those gifts were. We don't know who gave us those cards. We had all these nice messages from our friends and family that we really would have loved to have," Pulec said.

They said all they wanted to do in celebration of their wedding was help others, and even that was stolen on the first day of their marriage, as a new year began.

FOX6 News reached out to the valet company -- Third Coast Parking. We haven't heard back.

Meanwhile, Pulec and Parmenter still have the key to their vehicle, and said once the vehicle was shut off, the key would be required to turn it back on.

Anyone with information that could help police in this case is asked to give them a call.