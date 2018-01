× Report: Packers GM Ted Thompson “to transition into new role”

GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, tweeted on Monday, January 1st Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson is expected to transition into a new role within the organization.

The team will begin a search for a new GM. Bombshell, according to Rapoport, who is citing sources.

