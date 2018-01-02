Harlem Globetrotters are coming to new Bucks arena on December 31st

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It has been a tradition in Milwaukee for the Harlem Globetrotters to play a game against the Washington Generals on New Year's Eve. That will continue in 2018 -- the next show will be in the new Bucks arena also known as the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC). That announcement was made on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Tickets for the December 31, 2018 event will go on sale when the Globetrotters release their full 2018 schedule at a later date.

This is the third announced show for the WESC, which will open in the fall of 2018. The musical group Maroon 5 will perform on Sept. 16, and comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform on Sept. 22. For more information, click the related stories just below.