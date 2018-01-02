“Laid on the floor:” Kids forced to duck for cover after shots fired into home; woman seriously hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There was gun violence in Milwaukee on the first day of the new year. A 22-year-old woman was struck after shots were fired near 37th and State Street on Monday night, January 1st.

Neighbors said they heard seven to eight shots fired around 10:35 p.m. FOX6 News spoke with three young children who took cover as the sound of bullets pierced through the normally relatively quiet neighborhood.

"I just laid there and I was pretty scared," a neighbor said.

"I heard gunshots. I laid on the floor. My mama told us to get down," Tikeah Lee said.

"Like, what is happening?" Tamaron Barry said.

Police arrived and began trying to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. What officials discovered was an injured woman. Police said a 22-year-old was struck after shots were fired into a home. FOX6 found a front door and window peppered with bullets.

"She is a very nice young lady," a neighbor said. "I'm feeling very scared for me, for her, for everyone over here. I am very afraid. You don't know what can come our way."

The father of the young children who spoke out about this incident said it impacts everyone.

"It affects the whole neighborhood," the father, a man named Keith said.

"It's scary and like, don't nobody want to be outside," Tikeah Lee said.

"You feel trapped," Keith said.

He said he's seeking positively and peace in the new year. Other neighbors echoed that sentiment.

"I wish everyone would stop the violence and let's all come together and let's work on these young people to improve themselves. You don't have to use weapons to do things, to destroy each other. Let's talk and communicate better. Stop having hate," a neighbor said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police are looking for a suspect and a motive.