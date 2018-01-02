Milwaukee launches grading system for food establishments; Five O’Clock Steakhouse to be first recipient

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) will join cities nationwide in launching a grading system for food establishments on Tuesday, January 2nd. Officials will start by awarding the first letter grade following a regular inspection at the Five O’Clock Steakhouse.

Milwaukee’s Food Sanitation Grading System will result in letter grade placards posted at food service establishments citywide, improving how the MHD rates the sanitation of food service establishments and how that information is made available to the public.

Milwaukee’s Sanitation Grading System has been in development for several years. Establishments will be awarded an “A.” “B,” or “C” grade, and a point value of a “C” or lower may prompt temporary closure of an establishment if an imminent health hazard exists.

The Sanitation Grading System will begin with the first inspections in January 2018, with posting of the Sanitation Grade placards voluntary for the first year. In 2019, posting of letter grade placards will be mandatory.

