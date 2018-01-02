× New romance? Gossip blogger claims Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is dating race car driver Danica Patrick

GREEN BAY — Just two days into 2018, there are already new Aaron Rodgers dating rumors.

A sports gossip blogger is reporting the Green Bay Packers QB is dating race car driver Danica Patrick.

The two were allegedly spotted at Rodgers’ favorite restaurant, Chives in Suamico.

The gossip blogger did not have any photo proof — just a report from an onlooker who claims Patrick and Rodgers were all over each other — kissing, and they couldn’t seem to keep their hands off of each other.

Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn broke up in April.

Patrick and her long-term boyfriend broke up in December.