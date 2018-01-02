New romance? Gossip blogger claims Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is dating race car driver Danica Patrick

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — Just two days into 2018, there are already new Aaron Rodgers dating rumors.
A sports gossip blogger is reporting the Green Bay Packers QB is dating race car driver Danica Patrick.
The two were allegedly spotted at Rodgers’ favorite restaurant, Chives in Suamico.
The gossip blogger did not have any photo proof — just a report from an onlooker who claims Patrick and Rodgers were all over each other — kissing, and they couldn’t seem to keep their hands off of each other.
Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn broke up in April.
Patrick and her long-term boyfriend broke up in December.