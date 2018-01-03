× Fires in Mequon and Grafton prompt warning about recalled dehumidifiers

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg fire officials are warning the public to check their dehumidifiers after a house fire in Mequon was caused by one that has been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the Cedarburg Fire Department, three fires in Mequon, and one in Grafton, have been linked to recalled dehumidifiers.

Officials say if you own a dehumidifier on the recall list, you should immediately unplug it, stop using it and contact Gree for a full refund.

The recalled brands include: Danby/Premiere, Gree, De’Longhi/SuperClima, Kenmore, Fedders, Norpole, Fellini, Seabreeze, Frigidaire, SoleusAir, and GE.

To see the full list of recalled dehumidifiers, CLICK HERE.