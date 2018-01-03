× Medical examiner investigates 2 possible cold weather deaths over weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is investigating two possible cold weather deaths from the weekend. The final cause of death on both cases is pending. However, both cases are being investigated as possible hypothermia.

51-year-old John Boehm of Milwaukee was found inside of a van near Humboldt and Burleigh around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st. Officials noted there had been sub-zero temperatures in the area overnight. The medical examiner’s report indicates Boehm had been drinking heavily and went outside to smoke a cigarette on Saturday evening. He was found early the next afternoon. Officials say Boehm “likely died from hypothermic exposure.”

34-year-old Mark Henderson of Milwaukee was found in the backyard of a home near 98th and Good Hope Rd. on Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s report indicates Henderson had apparently been involved in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, December 30th, ran from the scene and hid in a yard nearby. He was found around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.