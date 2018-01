MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report regarding Daiveon Lee.

Officials say Lee was last seen in the neighborhood near 76th and Center around 4:00 p.m. on December 29th. FOX6 News has learned Lee typically calls his mother daily — so it’s unusual for him to have not reached out to her for this long.

If you have any information about Lee’s whereabouts, you are urged to give Milwaukee police a call.