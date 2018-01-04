× Sears store at Brookfield Square Mall to close in mid-March

BROOKFIELD — The Sears store at Brookfield Square Mall is set to close in mid-March, 2018, according to a list of closures released Thursday, January 4th.

The list also includes the Sears store in Green Bay.

On the closure list, Sears Holdings officials said the company on January 4th informed associates at the 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that they’ll be closing this spring. Officials said they are closing the unprofitable stores “as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

Eligible associates will receive severance and the opportunity to apply for open positions at other stores.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12th at the closing stores.

FOX6 News reported in December proposed redevelopment plans for Brookfield Square Mall call for the Sears building to be torn down and replaced with a movie theater and “Whirlyball” entertainment center.

The plans would also add 10,000 square feet of new mall space.

As part of the project, the CBL Associates and Properties, which owns Brookfield Square, is asking for $6.3 million in financing from the city.

In November, it was announced that 63 more Sears and Kmart stores would be closing. It was noted that the parent company, Sears Holdings, hasn’t turned a profit since 2010 and warned earlier this year there was “substantial doubt” that it will be able to stay in business.