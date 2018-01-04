Car launches into front of Wauwatosa home, vehicle may have had mechanical issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- A vehicle crashed into a home near 60th and Wells in Wauwatosa Thursday morning, January 4th.

According to the Wauwatosa Fire Department, no one was injured but the home suffered serious structural damage.

Officials say the crash was "possibly caused by a mechanical issue with the car."

FOX6 News spoke with a construction worker on the scene of the wreck. He indicated the car stopped before hitting a staircase just inside the front door of the building. He estimated the damage to the structure could be $100,000 or more because it took out structural beams, plumbing, electrical and more.