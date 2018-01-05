3 suspects charged in fatal shooting of Karen Simek; “grabbed a purse from the lady and the gun went off”

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed against three people in the fatal shooting of Karen Simek. The suspects charged include 26-year-old Carl Knight, 25-year-old David McLaurin and 20-year-old Samantha Gustafson.

Simek was shot and killed during a robbery in the neighborhood near 12th and National around 5:40 a.m. on January 31, 2017. She was walking to the job she had the past 11 years at Garden Fresh Foods.

The three suspects face the following criminal charges:

Felony murder (Knight)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Knight)

Harboring or aiding a felon, as a party to a crime (Gustafson, McLaurin)

According to the criminal complaint, police recovered multiple digital video recordings from different exterior security cameras in the area of the homicide scene. A review of the videos shows a male subject “accosting the victim on the east side of 12th Street, on the sidewalk outside the door to her workplace.” The two are standing face-to-face for a brief moment — and “then the victim falls to the ground.” The complaint indicates the video shows the male subject “sprinting southbound on 12th St.”

On December 22, 2017, defendant David McLaurin was arrested on a matter unrelated to the murder of Simek. He provided police with a statement on the Simek case.

The complaint says McLaurin was close friends with Carl Knight. He was living in an apartment with Knight and two other women, including Samantha Gustafson. McLaurin told police “times were tough” and the roommates discussed the need to get money to pay rent. McLaurin went on to say “Knight was getting money by doing armed robberies in January of 2017.” In early February, “Knight stated to McLaurin that he had shot and killed an ‘older white lady on National.'” Knight told McLaurin the lady had a purse and Knight wanted it. When he went to take the purse, “something happened to scare Knight so he shot the lady.” McLaurin stated he “disbelieved Knight at first, but then later learned about the homicide” of Karen Simek.

On December 27, 2017, Knight spoke with Milwaukee police detectives. He indicated he had been pressured “to get money somehow” by his roommates. He stated that “the location at 12th and National would be an opportune location for an armed robbery.” Knight went on to say he “grabbed a purse from the lady and the gun went off one time.” He told police he took the bag and ran back across the street.

Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez issued the following statement in light of the charges being filed in this case:

“I sincerely hope the charges offer some justice to the family of the victim, and I want to commend MPD detectives and officers who worked diligently to solve the case.”