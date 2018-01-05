× Committee votes unanimously, expresses Milwaukee’s support for statewide Green Alert system

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee voted unanimously on Friday, January 5th to recommend approval of a resolution expressing the city’s support for a statewide Green Alert system. It would provide information about missing at-risk veterans.

The Green Alert would be similar to the Amber Alert which is issued for a missing child — or a Silver Alert for a missing senior citizen.

A Milwaukee family is behind the idea of a Green Alert in Wisconsin. Corey Adams’ family searched for 18 days in spring 2017 for the 45-year-old. Police eventually found his body in a pond in Dineen Park — one mile from his parent’s home where he was last seen alive.

Alderman Khalif Rainey, primary sponsor of the Milwaukee resolution, issued the following statement in a news release:

“Sadly many of our veterans battle depression and suffer other mental and physical wounds from their service to our nation, and a Green Alert system would enlist the aid of the public and law enforcement in locating a missing veteran and could greatly improve the chances of the veteran’s safe return and ensure that he or she receives the support that is needed.”

The Green Alert resolution will be taken up by the full Common Council when it meets on Wednesday, January 17th.