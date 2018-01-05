× Drivers take note: Streetcar construction could impact your drive starting Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Drivers who pass through downtown Milwaukee should be aware of some new construction involving the Milwaukee Streetcar beginning on Tuesday, January 9th.

On Tuesday, St. Paul Ave. between Plankinton Ave. and Water St. will be one lane of traffic eastbound to finish track work over the bridge. Officials say this work is anticipated to last until early March.

Motorists are advised to use Clybourn St. to get around the closure. As always, all work is weather dependent — and subject to change.

The Milwaukee Streetcar will be called The Hop presented by Potawatomi Hotel and Casino under a naming rights deal that city officials announced Friday, October 6th. Officials also indicated rides will be free for the first year of operation.

The first line, which will take riders from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station to the Lower East Side, is scheduled to be operational in fall 2018. A line running to Milwaukee’s Lakefront is scheduled to start running in 2019.

