Enjoy “a wedding whirlwind of ideas, products and services” at Wonderful World of Weddings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Planning what might be the most memorable day of your life is a daunting task. But all the ideas you could ever want can be found at Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend. Carl spent the morning checking out the Wonderful World of Weddings.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the Wonderful World of Weddings (website)

This year’s show attendees will enjoy a wedding whirlwind of ideas, products and services to enhance their special day. The Wonderful World of Weddings is proud of its reputation as Wisconsin’s oldest, largest and most prestigious wedding event, and we work hard to uphold this reputation, year after year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2018, we will showcase over 175 wedding experts in their respective fields. You and your entire attending party will be able to experience a feast for the senses during your time at the show. Sample wedding cake along with taste tests from local restaurants and catering companies. Hear music from pop-oriented DJs and string quartets to harpists and brass quintets. Breathe in the rich scent of floral bouquets and centerpieces. See the creativity of wedding photographers and videographers. Sit in a limo, then plan your honeymoon…all the while, collecting names, phone numbers, websites and literature that will help preserve your most valuable precious resource—time! Every show guest will receive a complimentary copy of Premier Bride, Greater Milwaukee’s guide to the perfect wedding.