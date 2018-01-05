“It has to be made right:” Controversy grows between Red Cross, fire victim who claims she was denied help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The dispute between the American Red Cross and a fire victim is heating up when it comes to providing funds to a fire victim who claims she never received it. The situation could escalate in court.

"It has to be fixed. It has to be made right," said Tory Lowe, community activist.

Community activist, Tory Lowe, spoke on behalf of Latressa Turner on Friday, January 5th.

"She is going through a lot of scrutiny due to the Red Cross," Lowe said.

After Turner's home went up in flames near 21st and Concordia, on December 28th, she turned to the Red Cross for assistance but instead she claims to have gotten the runaround and denied their service.

The fire came right at the time the Red Cross was gearing up to impose a new policy that ended on-site responses in ten Milwaukee ZIP codes.

"If you are receiving funding at any time you cannot discriminate," Lowe said.

Despite later rescinding that policy, the Red Cross denies any wrongdoing, and in a statement says it provided the family with "several hundred dollars of emergency financial assistance on December 28, 2017 after a meeting at the American Red Cross office."

"The family says we haven't received any money," Lowe said.

Lowe believes the truth is in the paperwork.

If that is the case, where is the voucher? Show the voucher and this will be over with," Lowe said. "Just produce it if you got it."

Now, a legal request has been made.

"We filed a complaint with the DOJ to do an investigation. We have to take it to a level where we can get all the documents to make sure this was something that was illegal or against someone's civil rights," said Lowe.

FOX6 has made several requests for an on-camera interview with the Red Cross in response to the allegations and have been denied.

As for Turner, the community came together and helped her raise over $1,000 on a GoFundMe site as well as clothing donations.