× On sale now: Season ticket sales open for Milwaukee Bucks games in new arena

MILWAUKEE — Want to be among the first to see a Milwaukee Bucks game in the new arena? Your opportunity opens on Friday, January 5th.

Full season ticket memberships for the Bucks’ inaugural 2018-19 season in the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) are now on sale to the general public. Fans wishing to buy full season ticket memberships to watch the Bucks in the NBA’s newest arena can do so by visiting bucks.com/fulls or by calling the Bucks ticket office at 414-227-0599.

Bucks officials say the only way fans can ensure their seat location at the new arena is through the purchase of a Bucks full season ticket membership. The new 17,500-seat arena. The state-of-the-art WESC is 75 percent complete and will open in the fall of 2018.

Bucks President Peter Feigin issued the following statement in a news release:

“There’s an incredible amount of buzz about Milwaukee’s new downtown arena and the Bucks. We’re excited to create an unprecedented experience and look forward to opening our doors to this world-class venue. It’s a great time to be a Bucks fan.”