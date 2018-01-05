Pius XI High School alumnus is Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame finalist

MILWAUKEE — A Pius XI High School alumnus is chasing a big dream! Allie Healy, a 2008 Pius XI graduate, has been named one of ten finalists to be selected into the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

Pius XI shared the news on Facebook Friday, January 5th.

According to Packers.com, 27-year-old Allie, is the “true definition of what it means to be a Green Bay Packers fan.” She grew up watching the team and has been a fan her whole life. The website says Allie’s health declined when she was in high school, and suffered numerous bouts of sepsis, multiple pulmonary emboli, and countless PICC lines, ports, feeding tubes, and blood transfusions. Despite many doctors efforts, Allie’s underlying diagnosis has not been determined.

However, there is a place Allie feels happiness: Lambeau Field. Packers.com says even though Allie faces physical limitations, she tries to make it to a game once a year.

Allie isn’t the only finalist in the FOX6 viewing area. Mike Seavert of Greenfield, Felicia Reed of Milwaukee have also been selected.

You can vote daily up until January 31st.