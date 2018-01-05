× Robert Rozewicz, man accused of killing his mother, awaits verdict Friday in court trial

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge will issue a verdict on Friday afternoon, January 5th in the case against Robert Rozewicz. He is the 42-year-old man charged with first degree intentional homicide in the killing his own mother in Hales Corners.

Hales Corners police had been searching for 68-year-old Julie Rozewicz starting on Friday, March 18th, when it was learned that she was missing. Two days later, partial human remains, later identified as Julie Rozewicz, were found at the Emerald Park Landfill in Muskego.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert Rozewicz was taken to the Hales Corners Police Department for questioning. He initially told officers said he hadn’t seen his mother for several days — but then admitted to killing her. Rozewicz told police “she was affecting his life,” so he “took her out.”

The complaint also indicates that Rozewicz said on the day he killed his mother, she had done nothing to him, but he decided to kill her anyway. Rozewicz said he “didn’t feel bad” about killing his mother.