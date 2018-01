Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the hottest hairstyles right now is get this: crimping! And no, we haven't traveled in a time machine back to the 80's.

Crimped, yes crimped hair is making a huge comeback this season, especially to amp up a ponytail. But there are tricks of the trade that ensure your ponytail is modern. Scott Yance of Scottfree Salon shows us how to achieve the look at home.