2 Milwaukee officers injured following high-speed pursuit that ends in crash

MILWAUKEE — Two police officers are injured following a high-speed pursuit that led to a crash Friday night, January 5th.

At around 10:30 p.m. Milwaukee police engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle taken in an armed robbery. Officials said the pursuit ended near the area of 12th and North when the suspected vehicle crashed into a concrete street light pole.

The pole fell on top of the police squad car — severely damaging it. Two officers inside the squad car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Three suspects — aged 21, 22, and 17 — were taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene on foot.