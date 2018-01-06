TMZ: Actor Jerry Van Dyke dies at age 86

Jerry Van Dyke — the famed younger brother of Dick Van Dyke — has died according to TMZ.

TMZ reported Saturday, January 6th, Jerry’s wife, Shirley, told TMZ that he died Friday afternoon at their Arkansas ranch with her by his side.

She says they were involved in a car accident over two years ago and Jerry’s health had deteriorated since.

According to TMZ, Jerry’s best known for his role on “Coach” … where he played Asst. Coach Luther Van Dam alongside Craig T. Nelson. He also had major roles on “Yes, Dear” and most recently, “The Middle.”

He was 86.