× NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: Packers hire Brian Gutekunst as new GM

GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, tweeted on Sunday, January 7th Green Bay Packers are hiring Brian Gutekunst as their GM.

The #Packers are hiring Brian Gutekunst as their GM. Finalizing a deal now, per @TomPelissero and me. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2018

It’s a five-year deal for Gutekunst. Was a favorite for the #49ers last year. Wins out in GB this year. https://t.co/akuALqYQov — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2018

According to Rapoport, Gutekunst signed a five-year deal.

Gutekunst worked as director of player personnel in Green Bay under Ted Thompson for the last six seasons and was as rising candidate for multiple front-office jobs around the league.