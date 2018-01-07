“Waiting and waiting:” Gas station owner watches in real time as thief ransacks his business

MILWAUKEE — For an hour, surveillance video shows a man attempted to steal money from a gas station in Milwaukee. It happened at 107th and Brown Deer Road, where the gas station’s owner watched it unfold. He was sitting in his car, waiting for police to arrive, as the thief ransacked the place.

Cameras captured the suspect as he used a fire extinguisher to break through the doors at the Citgo station shortly before 5:00 a.m.

“I got called from ADP security,” the gas station’s owner said.

This, as the thief headed for the cash register. He didn’t succeed in breaking through the bulletproof glass, but that didn’t matter. He then headed straight for the ATM.

“I was waiting and waiting and I’m looking at my camera on my phone and the guy was still inside in the store, breaking things and damaging things,” the owner said.

The owner watched the video in real time as he sat in his vehicle across the street. He said he called MPD several times.

“He just had so much confidence that police weren’t going to show up or something, and he was just taking his time and kept working on it,” the owner said.

Nearly 60 minutes went by. The suspect ran between the ATM and the front door — checking to see whether anyone had shown up outside.

“‘Just knowing someone is there in your property, you are helpless. You can’t do nothing. Totally helpless,” the owner said.

After almost an hour, the suspect fled the store and police arrived — checking each room for the suspect, but he was already gone.

The store reopened Sunday morning. The owner said he’s thankful the suspect got away with nothing.

“Hopefully someone will help us catch that person,” he said.

If you recognize the suspect — you’re asked to contact MPD.