“Find the clues, solve the puzzles, and escape the room:” City 13 is a new escape room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- City 13 is a brand new escape room experience in Oak Creek. It features two separate adventures. Carl spent the morning trying to get out of one by solving a series of puzzles.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About City 13 (website)

City13 is Milwaukee's newest and most immersive escape room! Your team will find the clues, solve the puzzles, and escape the room before the clock runs out. Grab your friends, family, or coworkers and let the adventure begin!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are the only escape room in the Milwaukee area that offers a players lounge for teams to enjoy before and after their adventure. We also offer the perfect spot for special events and corporate outings!