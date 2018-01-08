Police seek 3 suspects, 3 vehicles after skimming devices placed at banks in St. Francis, Milwaukee, New Berlin

ST. FRANCIS — Police are looking for three suspects and three vehicles after skimming devices were attached and removed at the Associated Bank on S. Kinnickinnic in St. Francis, and the Associated Bank on W. North Avenue in Milwaukee.

According to St. Francis police, male suspects were caught on camera attaching and removing the devices to ATM machines on several occasions at both located in December.

The suspects used a gray, four-door Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin license plates 138-YND — captured by bank surveillance cameras. That vehicle was stolen, police said.

The suspects have also used a maroon Ford Flex.

Additionally, a black, four-door Infiniti QX80 with Illinois plates Z30 9647 was also used to attach and remove a skimming device at an Associated Bank on W. National in New Berlin. That vehicle was also stolen, police said.

Police said two male suspects and a female suspect were caught on camera at Target on S. 108th in West Allis and 7-Eleven on W. Wells in Milwaukee using cloned ATM cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.