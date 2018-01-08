“We thank God he was found safe:” Milwaukee boy located after missing for 5 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A massive search for a Milwaukee boy reported missing ended Monday, January 8th. Police said Napoleon Her was located around 2:00 p.m. at a home on Bender Ave. just east of 91st St.

There were embraces and tears from Her's mother -- as she was finally able to clutch her son after he was gone for 5 days. Loved ones filled a home, thankful the boy who was reported missing was home safe.

"We thank God he was found safe," said Xiong Her, Napoleon's uncle.

The uncle told FOX6 News police found the boy on Monday afternoon at a home near 88th and Bender.

"They went there to search the house and found Napoleon was hiding in a closet. He has no physical harm and is safe," Her said." We don't know if he'd been forced or purposely hid inside of the friend's house."

Xiong said it was the home of the brother of Napoleon's friend -- the person he was seen with before disappearing Wednesday, January 3rd.

Familiy members said Napoleon didn't appear harmed -- and they were waiting to learn more about his mental state.

"Thank you to the community and everyone who has been working and helping us for the past 5 days." While police investigate what transpired, loved ones say their questions will wait. For now, they said they're just glad he is home and in good spirits.

"He happy, he is smiling, happy to be back home with family," the uncle said. "Thank you to the community and everyone who has been working and helping us for the past 5 days. Thank you very much from the family. We thank you for the support."