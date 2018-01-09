“Sip & Purr Cat Cafe” reveals its Milwaukee location on city’s east side

MILWAUKEE — The owners of the “Sip & Purr Cat Cafe” revealed on Tuesday morning, January 9th the location of its new Milwaukee cafe. Concidentally, it will be in a place dubbed “Black Cat Alley” on Milwaukee’s East Side (2021 E. Ivanhoe Pl.). The cafe is expected to open in late spring or early summer.

It’ll be a cafe and neighborhood cat adoption center, all under one roof. Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn has partnered with Sip & Purr to provide adoptable cats at the cafe.

Visitors will be able to sip coffee and wine and nibble on small bites while chilling with the “coolest cats in town!” And every cat at the cafe will be available for adoption. So if you fall in love, you’ll be able to bring your new friend home.

