“We’ve hung in there:” Hayek Pharmacy closes after 100 years in business in Shorewood

Posted 5:13 pm, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:27PM, January 9, 2018

SHOREWOOD -- Tuesday, Jan. 9 was the last day of business at Hayek Pharmacy in Shorewood, which has served customers at the corner of Downer and Capitol for 100 years!

"There are a lot of customers in mourning," said Matthew Hayek, manager.

The pharmacy opened back in 1917. Matthew Hayek on the final day of business showed FOX6 News a photo taken the year before his grandfather Ernie opened the doors.

"The phones were just ringing off the hook, (with customers saying) 'I've been coming here so long. I can't believe the news,'" said Bill Quandt, owner and pharmacist.

Hayek said Quandt, 85,  will retire and sell the building.

"It goes back to our customer base, and we have a loyal customer base and that's what's driven us for 100 years," said Hayek.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 was the final day spent filling prescriptions at Hayek. The nearly 800 active customers have been picked up by Thompson Drug down the street.

"I've seen a lot of hugging, a few tears," said Judy Hayek-Markiewicz.

Hayek-Markiewicz said customers were most interested in saying "thank you" for so many years for business.

"I think people thought when Walmart and Walgreens came, that Hayek's would be a goner, but we've hung in there and I'm very proud of that," said Hayek-Markiewicz.