“A heavy loss:” Fire damages home near 39th and Roberts in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Jan. 10 responded to the scene of a house near 39th and Roberts in Milwaukee. The call came in around 3:40 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found fire on the first and second floors of the home.

“The fire from the interior of the building extended to the second floor of the building and had a deep-seated fire in the attic space. So by cutting the roof off, we can make sure we have the fire put out on the second floor," said fire officials.

Initial reports indicated that people were trapped inside the home. However, after a search, no one was found inside.

"We made an aggressive interior attack, knocked down the fire. All searches ended up being clear in the building. We found nobody inside in the interior," said fire officials.

One firefighter suffered a small burn.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“It’s a two story home, this is gonna be a heavy loss," said fire officials.