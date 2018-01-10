× “Everybody was screaming for them to stop:” 2 arrested, 1 for OWI after minivan slammed into wall on I-43; 8 kids inside

MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested, one for OWI, after a vehicle slammed into a retaining wall on I-43 SB at Fond du Lac Ave. Wednesday morning, Jan. 10. There were eight children, ranging in age from one to 12 in the vehicle at the time.

It happened shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials said upon the arrival of deputies, two adults were found standing outside a minivan, along with the eight children, ages 1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Several of the children suffered minor injuries.

The 30-year-old driver suffered a leg injury.

According to the MCSO, a witness indicated the van passed him at a high rate of speed, which suddenly veered sharply and drove straight into the freeway retaining wall. He then heard the driver yelling at the passenger — asking why he would yank on the wheel.

Deputies spoke to several of the children who corroborated that the passenger, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, had been drinking in the car and arguing with the driver.

One child said, “everybody was screaming for them to stop. When we got on the freeway he kept grabbing at the steering wheel. He grabbed it again and we crashed and then I blacked out.”

The driver performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests, and tested .088 on a preliminary breath test.

She was arrested for OWI-1st with child under 16 years of age in vehicle, disorderly conduct, and 7 counts of child neglect.

Only one child was restrained in a safety seat belt.

She also received citations for operating without a valid license, and operating a vehicle with no insurance. She faces up to six years in prison if convicted.