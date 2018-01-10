“Learn to swim:” Look inside Goldfish Swim School of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD -- Learning to swim at a young age can have a dramatic effect on kind's health and safety. And there's a new facility in Brookfield perfectly tailored to a child's needs. Carl is checking out Goldfish Swim School.
About Goldfish Swim School (website)
Every square inch of our unique facility is designed to enhance the learning, fun and safety for every child and parent who joins the Goldfish family. You’ll see and feel the difference the moment you walk through the door. For kids, it’s an invigorating and fun place to be with best friends, make new friends and cultivate a love for swimming. For parents, it’s a comfort in knowing their kids are safe, nurtured and growing.
Our industry-leading facilities feature:
An indoor swimming pool heated to a tropical 90 degrees year-round
State-of-the-art water purification system to keep the pools clean and sanitary
Air conditioned viewing gallery for parents to relax, work, read, socialize (digitally and personally) and watch their kids swim
Modern training equipment and tools that support our proprietary curriculum
Private space for parties and events to accommodate groups up to 50 attendees
Our in-house Snack Shack snack bar and Treasure Island Pro Shop to grab a quick treat after lessons and find all the swim gear you need
Year-round swim instruction for children 4 months to 12 years
Small class sizes (Max 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio for group classes and a 6:1 student-to-teacher ratio in our baby classes.)
Experienced staff of trained and certified swim instructors
Proud member of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance
Tropical decor