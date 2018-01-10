× Milwaukee committee OKs ordinance requiring city workers to carry city-issued cellphones

MILWAUKEE — The Common Council’s Finance and Personnel Committee voted on Wednesday, January 10th to recommend approval of an ordinance establishing a new policy requiring all city employees who work at sites other than municipal buildings to carry city-issued cellphones while engaged in city work.

Alderman Tony Zielinski issued the following statement:

“It is vital for the city to be proactive in protecting city workers while they’re out working in the field, whether they feel endangered or need to report an emergency.”

This action comes int he wake of the shooting death of city inspector Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz. He was shot and killed in March 2017 while working on the city’s north side.

The full Common Council will take up the city worker cellphone requirement file on Wednesday morning, January 17th.